Winter Olympics: Journalism in a ‘bubble’

China 2022

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — For the thousands of athletes, journalists and others descending on Beijing for the Winter Olympics, China’s strict pandemic measures are creating a surreal and at times anxious experience.

China is isolating everyone coming from abroad from any contact with the general public for the duration of the Games, which open this week. That means being taken from the Beijing airport in special vehicles to a hotel surrounded by temporary barricades that keep participants in and the public out.

Organizers want to keep any infections from getting out of a bubble they’ve created, as well as spreading within the bubble. Everyone is tested daily. The video below shows a recent test on WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles.

Those failing to get tested the previous evening means being stuck in your hotel the next day. Those who test positive are taken to a hospital if they have symptoms or a quarantine hotel if they do not.

Tokyo also had strict rules for the Summer Olympics last year, but participants were allowed outside of the bubble after two weeks.

