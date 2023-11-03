France 2024

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
38°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Positively Wisconsin
Crime
Sustainably Speaking
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Is it Legal?
Remarkable Women Nomination
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
500+ crashes on STH 21 in Winnebago County, but why?
Video
Top Stories
John Oliver promoting contest on a billboard in Manitowoc
Video
Locations in N.E. WI accepting broken Christmas lights
Video
Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old FDL Co. man
‘Disgusting pedophile’ facing 37 charges of child …
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Wednesday brings this week’s rain, then a sunny stretch
Video
Top Stories
Cooler today, rain arriving overnight
Video
Top Stories
Back into the 40s by tomorrow
Video
Rain exits this morning, mild day ahead
Video
Chance for showers this game day
Video
Clouds increase tonight, but dry on gameday tomorrow
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Wisconsin Huddle
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Locker Room ’23: Jon Runyan Jr. joins the show
Video
Top Stories
In the Zone: Christian Watson and his hairstyles
Video
Top Stories
Hepburn scores 20 as Badgers roll Arkansas St. 105-76
Kam Jones scores 20 as Marquette wins 92-70 over …
Giannis scores 36 as Bucks survive Nets 129-125
Sunny Wicks’ HC debut clouded by turnovers, GB falls …
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Holiday Programming
Sunday Mass
Veterans Voices
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Fish Fry Guide
Top Stories
Little Chute H.S. going big with its production of …
Top Stories
7th annual American Cue Sports State Billiards Tournament
Video
Appleton area hair salon gives free haircuts to veterans
Video
Southern Door H.S. prepares for “Mary Poppins”
Gallery
WisDOT celebrates WIS 15 expansion completion
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Our Town
Road Trip
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Features
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Dalli Moo Boutique
Video
Top Stories
Holiday recipe from the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe
Video
Top Stories
Welcome to the Neighborhood: NUf Noshery
Video
Handle your chronic pain at Midwest Pain Solutions
Video
Holiday cheer in Coaching with Kerry
Video
A Sneak Peek of the 40th Annual “Artistry in Wood” …
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women Nomination
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Advertise With Local 5!
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
France 2024
Taurasi chasing new role, 6th Olympic gold medal
Top France 2024 Headlines
Russian Olympic officials appeal suspension by IOC
TRENDING STORIES
County in northern WI has case of disease affecting …
PD in WI find alligator on beach near Lake Michigan
Man arrested in WI after bank robbery, cash recovered
John Oliver promoting contest on a billboard in Manitowoc
Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old FDL Co. man