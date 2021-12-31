Athletes Who Inspire

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
25°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Positively Wisconsin
Crime
Sustainably Speaking
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Is it Legal?
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Packers fans respond to Justin Fields trash talking
Video
Top Stories
The people behind the Wisconsin Old-Fashioned Passport
Video
Extra Sides: World’s longest beverage flight of WI
Video
Pulaski Marching Band returns from Rose Parade
Video
Crime decreases in Appleton for a fourth-straight …
Video
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Storm Team 5 Game Day Forecast
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Wisconsin Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Next chance for snow arrive late tomorrow
Video
Top Stories
Seasonal temps today, warmer this weekend with a …
Video
Feeling more like winter tomorrow
Video
Cloudy day with spots of drizzle and light snow
Video
Flurry chances increase throughout the day tomorrow
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Wisconsin Huddle
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
High School Hoops: NEC and FRCC battles
Video
Top Stories
Milwaukee Bucks take down San Antonio Spurs 125-121
Top Stories
NFL Week 18 Daily Fantasy Sleepers & Picks ATS
Packers eye playoffs if they continue domination …
Justin Fields takes dig at GB ahead of week 18 matchup
Green Bay Nation: One win away from playoffs
Video
Community
Cooking With Chef Jyll
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Holiday Programming
Sunday Mass
Veterans Voices
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Fish Fry Guide
Top Stories
Pulaski Marching Band returns from Rose Parade
Video
Top Stories
Popular De Pere restaurant moving to famous Allouez …
Video
First-ever Feast Around the Fox Cities begins
Video
Fox Valley families celebrate New Year’s Eve at museum
Video
GB mail carrier of 36 years, celebrated in son’s …
Video
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Our Town
Road Trip
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Features
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
New Year, new gear from the Packers Pro Shop
Video
Top Stories
Scale new heights with Odyssey Climbing + Fitness
Video
Top Stories
Beauty trends for 2024 with BeEnhanced Studios
Video
Frankly Green Bay: Accordionist Tom Enneper
Video
Learn to grow mushrooms with Produce with Purpose …
Video
Exploring online learning options with Wisconsin …
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Advertise With Local 5!
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Athletes Who Inspire
Second shot at gold: Donavan Brazier eyes Olympics
Top Athletes Who Inspire Headlines
TRENDING STORIES
Police in WI aware of situation involving guinea …
DMV takes action against two WI motor vehicle dealers
Woman who hit jackpot at WI casino robbed while leaving
Death of 74yo in Waupun considered ‘suspicious in …
Second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
Holiday Spotlight Giveaways 2023
Vyper Industrial Best Seats In The House Giveaway …
Packers Pro Shop Giveaway 2023-2024
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
LEARN MORE