A Frank’s Christmas Giveaway

Coronavirus News
Trump administration passed on Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses, could delay availability
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
Pfizer vaccine data shows strong protection against COVID-19, FDA says
Grandmother, 90, becomes first in world to receive COVID-19 vaccine as UK starts giving 1st doses
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 15 at McCarthy back open in Grand Chute
Manitowoc school board president responds to parents frustrated with virtual learning
Video
Shawano School Board votes to move to in person learning in January
Video
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
Your Local Election HQ
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
Report: Trump to skip Biden’s inauguration, hold opposing rally
Video
Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373M
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong
Video
Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener
Video
High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate
Video