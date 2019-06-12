Advertise With Us

Welcome to WFRV’s Sales and Advertising information page! WFRV, a CBS affiliate, serves Northeast Wisconsin (including cities of Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and more). Since the first WFRV Channel 5 Television broadcast in 1955, a lot has changed. Today, coverage no longer ends when people are away from their television. It continues through 24-7 live updates via the web and mobile devices.

In fact, while the internet became the fastest growing media in history to reach 100 million users, television continues to be the most widely used and influential media, with many recent programs achieving record viewing audiences nationwide. Together, there is no better marketing combination than TV and online to deliver your message.

WFRV’s commitment to local news, weather and sports in Northeast Wisconsin is unparalleled on-air and online, along with the most powerful programming lineup to make your advertising dollar go to work. WFRV-TV and WeAreGreenBay.com work in tandem for you by creating customer awareness which helps build your business effectively.

WFRV’s experienced production staff will guide you through the production process and make it easy for you! We were the first area station to produce and air commercials in High Definition. We offer two primary options for your needs: we can shoot in-studio right here at WFRV or we can shoot on-location at the place of your business (or desired location). Then, we edit the raw footage here at WFRV and strongly encourage you to sit in on the editing session. Contact WFRV today, and get your business started on the road to success!

Coverage Area

WFRV Reaches over 445,000 households in Northeast Wisconsin & serves over 20 counties. Television marketing reaches more viewers than any other advertising medium. Contact an account executive to start your campaign now!