SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend a farm in Shawano County is marking 150 years, by serving brunch to their community.

The 36th Annual Shawano County Brunch on the Farm is on June 23, 2019.

Find the host farm, Goers Family Dairy, at W10248 Winkle Road, Shawano

The brunch is served from 8:30- 12:30 and includes: Scrambled eggs with diced ham, sausage, hash browns, cheese, cinnamon bread, milk, juice, all topped off with an ice cream sundae with strawberries or maple syrup.