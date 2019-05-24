Crop and Planting Update 5/25

Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) - Statewide, more than half of spring tillage is complete. But, across our area there are a wide variety of conditions.

Kewaunee County's Aerica Bjurstrom is one of the Agriculture Agents keeping an eye on things and offering advice to farmers.

She joins Millaine for an update on local field and crop conditions.

Connect with upcoming local programs by reading this newsletter: https://kewaunee.extension.wisc.edu/files/2019/05/JUNE-2019-FOGHORN-1.pdf