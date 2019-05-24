Extended Forecast 5/25

Green Bay
57°
Sponsored by
Green Bay
57°
NEWS
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
HealthWatch
Ag Report
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
D.C. Bureau
Election Center
Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: One person dead following motorcycle crash
Interview for "Face the Nation" with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson
Memorial Day Forecast
Rawhide, Inc. mourns the loss of co-founder Bart Starr
Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers
WEATHER
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Almanac
SPORTS
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Big Race Indy
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL
MLB
LPGA Classic
Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bucks knocked out by Raptors in Eastern Conference Finals
Stakes are high as Bucks, Raptors meet in Game Six
Report: Packers, Raiders preseason game heading to Canada
Surviving the youth movement
Kimberly boys and girls claim sectional track and field titles
COMMUNITY
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Local Events
An Evening With
Discover Wisconsin
Fish Fry Guide
LOCAL 5 LIVE
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Road Trip
Holiday Hotspots
Recipes
Jimmy J's Razorback Rib Sauce
Simply Wisconsin: Uncork Summer
Friday Flashback 5/24
New location for Celebrate De Pere
Season in full bloom at Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers
Connections For Mental Wellness
CONTESTS
SKYVIEW NETWORK
WFRV DIGITAL STUDIOS
5 Critical Questions
YouTube
Alexa
Game N' Culture
CBS All Access
CBS News Live
WFRV Facebook Watch
ABOUT US
Local 5 Frequency Change
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Farm Tech Days
Extended Forecast 5/25
By:
Millaine Wells
Posted:
May 24, 2019 12:04 PM CDT
Updated:
May 24, 2019 12:04 PM CDT
More Stories
Farm Family: Kinnard Farms
3 days ago
Building a better cow, the role of Dairy Judging
3 days ago
Crop and Planting Update 5/25
3 days ago
Don't Miss
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Local Experts
Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: One person dead following motorcycle crash
Interview for "Face the Nation" with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson
Memorial Day Forecast
Rawhide, Inc. mourns the loss of co-founder Bart Starr
Stay Connected
WFRV Channel 5 on Facebook
WFRV Channel 5 on Twitter
WeAreGreenBay iPhone App
WeAreGreenBay Android App