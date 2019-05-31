Farm Tech Days

Farm Family: Haelfrisch Dairy Farms

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) - Meet the Haelfrisch family and tour their farm on June 9th, for Manitowoc County's Breakfast on the Farm. 

Breakfast is served from eight am until noon. 

There are activities for the whole family. 

Find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/Manitowoc-County-Breakfast-on-the-Farm-109712089047481/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected