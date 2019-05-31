Farm Tech Days

Gov. Evers visits Kewaunee County farm

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - State budget talks continue in Madison. Lawmakers are divided on how much money the state should devote to clean water initiatives. 

However, bipartisanship was on display in Kewaunee County, when Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican State Representative Joel Kitchens toured a dairy. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected