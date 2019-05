Midwest Farm Weekly (Dan Hagenow Video Creation ) - Now is the time to register for the 2019 National Holstein Convention. It will be held in the Fox Valley region. The event features several farm tours, an inaugural Genetics Conference and plenty of activities for kids.

Mark your calendar for June 24 - 27, 2019. Find out more at 2019holsteinconventionwi.com

The deadline to get tickets is June 1.