Farm Tech Days

Processors address milk surplus

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:39 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:39 AM CDT

Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) - Record milk production, weak export demand and low milk prices continue to impact our local dairy farms. 

Local processors are doing what they can, to help the market. 

It starts with a focus on a quality product. 

Millaine Wells spoke with the Milk Procurement Manager at Agropur Cheese. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected