Something for the whole family at the National Holstein Convention

Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) - The National Holstein Convention is happening in Wisconsin June 24-27.

Based on current ticket sales, the event located in the heart of America's Dairyland will be the largest convention in well over a decade.

Although June 1 was the final chance for dairy enthusiasts to officially sign up for the 2019 National Holstein Convention, they will accept walk-in registrations for the Genetics Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, June 26 and 27.

For those who would like to attend ticketed events, an exchange board will be available for those who have last minute changes.

Visit 2019holsteinconventionwi.com for full event details