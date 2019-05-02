Tips for tractors and motorists to safely share the road

Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) - There is a lot more farm traffic on the road this time of year.

There are steps farmers and motorists can take to safely share the road.

The Agriculture Educator for Calumet County, Amber O'Brien shares some tips.

For more resources check out these links:

https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/kewauneeag/files/2018/02/Act-377-Implements-of-Husbandry-Fact-Sheet.pdf

https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/agri-eq-veh/ioh.aspx

To connect with your local UW Extension office visit extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/