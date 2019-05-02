Farm Tech Days

Tips for tractors and motorists to safely share the road

Posted: May 02, 2019 02:15 PM CDT

Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) - There is a lot more farm traffic on the road this time of year. 

There are steps farmers and motorists can take to safely share the road. 

The Agriculture Educator for Calumet County, Amber O'Brien shares some tips. 

For more resources check out these links: 

https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/kewauneeag/files/2018/02/Act-377-Implements-of-Husbandry-Fact-Sheet.pdf

https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/agri-eq-veh/ioh.aspx

To connect with your local UW Extension office visit extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/

