Youth events at the National Holstein Convention

Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) - The dairy industry has many incredible learning and job opportunities for youth and young professionals.

Next month, the dairy spotlight will turn to Wisconsin as hundreds of dairy youth gather in Appleton and the Fox Valley for the 2019 National Holstein Convention, June 23-27.

There are a number of planned farm tours and activities for youth.

Do not miss the Cows 2 Career panel series, happening Noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the convention headquarters, the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel.

Eight dairy professionals will share insight on the topics of “My first job” and “Why go international” while offering up time for Q&A from the audience. Recruiters from several universities, colleges, and technical colleges from throughout Wisconsin will be on-hand to talk about the educational options.

Then, the National Junior Genetics Conference will take place from 2 to 4 p.m, also on Wednesday, June 26 at the Red Lion.

It is a free event for registered attendees, with a hands-on approach to help youth of all ages dig into genetics, genomics, and reproduction.

Take a look at the complete schedule at 2019holsteinconventionwi.com

The deadline to get tickets is June 1.