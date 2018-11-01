Ag Report WeAreGreenBay

Producers Getting a Bang for Their Promotional Bucks

Mike Austin's Ag Report 11/1/2018

(WFRV) - Making sure you are getting a positive return on your investments is just a good business practice.

But during these times of tight margins and low prices, dairy farmers are reviewing all their expenses, including their promotional dollars.

