(WFRV) – National FFA Week is February 22 – 29 and it is a great opportunity to see how this organization is impacting agriculture.

Millaine Wells talks with Joe Schlies, the current Wisconsin FFA State Parliamentarian.

He was elected in June 2019, as a State FFA Officer to serve over 20,000 members across the state for one year.

Find out more about programs in your community at wisconsinffa.org