(WFRV) – Fall season is in full swing at orchards around the state.

At Misty Ridge Orchard in De Pere, the owners are taking precautions to keep customers safe while shopping. They ask people to keep social distance, and bring a mask to shop in the farm store.

They say the overall crop is good, though the fruit is on the smaller side because of a lack of rain.

Find out more about the orchard and special events at https://www.facebook.com/MistyRidgeOrchard/