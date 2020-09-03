2021 Corn/Soy Expo Postponed

(WFRV) – Corn and soybean growers will have some virtual learning options, as the annual expo takes a break in 2021.

According to a press release:

The year 2020 has seen professionals in all industries adapt to changing circumstances and that rings true for farmers across the Midwest. As Wisconsin farmers continue to pivot and hurdle unexpected challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Soybean Association (WSA), Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA), and Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) have come together to offer continued education opportunities in 2021 in lieu of the postponement of the annual Corn-Soy Expo.



In the coming months, more information will become available outlining a number of virtual learning sessions to benefit farmers. These online workshops will be led by industry experts and top researchers to provide insight into new practices and advancements made in the field. Many of these workshops will offer CCA credit opportunities for participants. Registration for these virtual sessions will be free of charge but require online registration in order to hold a spot. Additional information regarding the RSVP process will become available in the coming months.



The 2022 Corn-Soy Expo will take place as planned and will come back with excellent opportunities for farmers across the Midwest.

For exhibitors that have already registered and paid, you will receive a full refund of all charges. If you paid by check, a check will be issued. If you paid with a credit card, your card account will be refunded. There is nothing you need to do to receive the refund. All refunds will be processed in the next several weeks.



If you have refund-related questions, please contact Liz Harman at eharman@wisoybean.org