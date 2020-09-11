Apples and pumpkins need more rain

(WFRV) – The apple crop is shaping up to be a good one, though local growers say they could use more rain.

This is the critical time of year for apples and pumpkins to size up, and without rain the crop will be lacking.

Early varieties of pick your own are available in a few orchards. Prime picking is typically the end of this month into the start of October. That is when the most varieties are ripe at one time.

For many families, apple picking is a tradition. But, we all know there is nothing traditional about 2020, so expect some changes to keep people safe.You will notice the biggest changes in farm stores and checkout areas.

The orchard itself isn’t as big of a concern.

Many apple orchards sell other fall favorites including mums and pumpkins.

The growers we spoke with say there’s been a high demand for mums, so they may not be available as long as usual.