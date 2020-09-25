“Bee” curious at a Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center workshop

(WFRV) – If you have ever wondered what a day in the life a bee is like, there’s an upcoming workshop at the Wisconsin Discovery Center, to answer all your questions.

The workshop is a two-part event featuring two local apiaries.

The first workshop features Rawley Point Honey, LLC presenting Bees 101. Particpaiants will learn about the hives, the life cycle of bees, and even get to extract a honeycomb with their hands.

The second workshop features Natures Hex. Learn how much honey bees produce, local vs national brands of honey, as well as what environment is best for the bees. They will also cover what we can do in our flower beds to help.

Date: Saturday September 26, 2020

Location: Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center – North Conference Room

Pricing:

$16 Adult

$12 Senior

$8 Youth (4-18)

Includes Admission into Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center!

You can RSVP for the workshops here: https://securepayment.link/farmwisconsin/general-seminar-registration/