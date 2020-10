(WFRV) – Did you know Wisconsin is home to more than 600 varieties of cheese? If you haven’t sampled them all, October is a great time to try someting new. It is National Cheese month.

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have resources to find new producers, and learn about how cheese is made. They also have curated a great recipe section and have tips for pairing and making a crowd pleasing cheese board.

Visit https://www.wisconsincheese.com/ for more inspiration