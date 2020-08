(WFRV) – One of the few in the state to operate in 2020, the Brown County Fair intends to proceed as scheduled, August 19th to August 23rd.

The planning comittee has invested in significant cleaning materials and have changed protocols. They are asking people to be responsible for their actions, and respectful of others, if they plan to attend.

Organizers say the fair has a major impact on non-profits and youth in the community.

To see a full plan of events, visit browncountyfair.com.