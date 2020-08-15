Budz Butter gives update on 2020 hemp crop

(WFRV) – We have an update this week on a Wisconsin farm family, growing hemp.

Last year we featured Budz Butter, a family owned company making products infused with hemp-derived CBD.

Their processing plant is located in Suamico and the product line includes items like peanut butter, olive oil and butter.

The family invested in growing its first hemp crop last year.

Millaine Wells caught up with the CEO of Budz Butter – in the field – for an update on this year’s crop.

Learn more about the company at budzbutter.com

