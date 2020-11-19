Butchers filling up for venison processing

(WFRV) – A number of local processors of venison are already at their limit, just as the gun season begins.

They are asking hunters to freeze the meat and bring it in for processing in 2021.

Butchers say they are dealing with labor shortages and increased demand for local meat, meaning some of them simply cannot take on the extra load of venison processing.

Haen Meat Packing says they did save time on the processing schedule for the annual influx of deer.

They have limited room for full carcasses, and can always make room in the freezer for trimmings used to make sausage.

The owner advises hunters to have a plan b in place, to have their deer meat processed, in case their first choice is full.

