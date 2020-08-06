“Cheeselandia” growing demand for Wisconsin cheese

(WFRV) Have you visited “Cheeselandia”? Turns out it is more than a place, it is a way of life.

The concept launched in 2018 thanks to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. It recently won the team an award for innovative marketing.

The goal was to change the way people saw and craved Wisconsin cheese.

In this interview, Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, explains how people have started talking about cheese from Wisconsin in a different way.

Learn more about the program at www.cheeselandia.com