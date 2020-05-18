Coffee chat series aimed at women in agriculture

(WFRV) – It is time for a coffee chat. UW Extension is offering several great sessions aimed at women in agriculture.

In a press release they say:

Northeast Wisconsin will be a host to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture new online ‘Coffee Chats’ weekly series starting Saturday May 16 – Saturday June 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

Due to COVID-19 we were not able to host the 2020 Heart of the Farm – Women in Ag Conferences in person this year, so we’ve switched to an online way to connect! This new, interactive online series will start with four interactive sessions, each 45 minutes in length and focused on a particular topics. These four sessions are just the beginning, following each session will be a survey and/or conversations about more topics and needs. Sessions will be facilitated by local Division of Extension county educators. Anyone with a web connection can register or you can call by phone. You must register for the individual “Coffee Chat” you are interested in attending.

· Time Management: Structuring your Day with Purpose

Saturday, May 16, 2020

3:30-4:30 p.m. Registration link: https://bit.ly/HoFCoffee

Time is both valuable and limited: it must be protected, used wisely, and budgeted. People who practice good time management techniques often find that they are more productive, have more energy for things they need to accomplish, feel less stressed and get more things done. This session will help participants understand some of the best practices associated with time management and increase understanding of why and how to use the different strategies to their benefit.

· Communications: Exploring Perspectives to Improve Communication

Saturday, May 23, 2020

3:30-4:30 p.m. Registration link: https://bit.ly/HoFCoffee

Join us as we dive into the topic of effective communication skills. During this session, , we will explore how to listen for and respond to each other’s different perspectives to deepen the understanding of the issues at hand and help guide decision-making.

· Relationships: Nurturing Healthy Relationships Under Times of Stress: Bidding for Connection

Saturday, May 30, 2020

3:30-4:30 p.m. Registration link: https://bit.ly/HoFCoffee

During this session learn what bids for connection are and why they matter in building and maintaining a healthy relationship. Participants will learn how to respond and bid for connections in positive, healthy ways.

· Financial: Finding Financial Well-Being

Saturday June 6, 2020

3:30-4:30 p.m. Registration link: https://bit.ly/HoFCoffee

People who feel good about their finances have four things in common. We’ll explore what those four factors are and ideas to find your own path to financial well-being. Spoiler alert – you don’t need money to get started!

Once registered, you will receive meeting connection information (website link and phone number). Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate in the meeting.

For more information on registration contact: Sarah Grotjan at 920-832-5129 or sarah.grotjan@wisc.edu or Karen Dickrell at 920-832-5126 or Karen.dickrell@wisc.edu or the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm.