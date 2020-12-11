Corn Board making wood substitute using corn harvest leftovers

(WFRV) – The future of building materials could be laying in your field.

A company called Corn Board Manufacturing is creating reusable wood-substitutes using the leftovers from corn harvest.

An engineering and architectural firm, McMahon Associates, Inc., headquartered in Neenah, is designing and overseeing the construction of this cutting-edge facility.

Right now, the major investment involves using corn board to make pallets.

Millaine Wells gives us a look at the process of making the unique material, and its impact on the environment.

