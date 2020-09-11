Corn crop update from Kewaunee County event

(WFRV) – Choppers are moving all across the state, but just a few days can make a big difference in the moisture of your corn crop.

That is why getting accurate numbers can make a big difference in the quality of your feed.

Farmers had the chance to check their moisture, for free, at an event in Luxemburg,

You can view the full results from the Kewaunee/Door County Corn Dry Down event

here: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/kewauneeag/files/2020/09/September-8-2020-Luxemburg-Results.pdf

There are a number of other events coming up, for farmers to test their corn.
Connect with your local UW Extension office for dates and times.

