Covid-19 Concerns in Mink

(WFRV) – Minks are at the center of coronavirus concerns overseas, in Denmark. Millions of the animal, prized for its fur, will be put down.

It is an issue that hits close to home for mink farmers in our state. Wisconsin is the nation’s leader in mink pelt production.

Thousands of minks died in Wisconsin, last month, because of the virus.

While there are no signs people were impacted here, that is not the case overseas.

Wearing protective equipment usually seen in hospitals, health officials in Denmark are targeting mink farms to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Infections in the otter-like animals have been found on more than 200 farms. The bigger concern is a mutated version of Covid-19 that officials say turned up not only in minks, but in at least 12 people.

It is leading to the mass slaughter of about 15 million minks.

The country’s Prime Minister says the mutated virus could interfere with the effectiveness of a future vaccine.

Denmark is one of the world’s biggest mink exporters and the killing could cost the industry nearly $800 million. But the government says farmers will be compensated.

Residents across the infected region are being advised to get tested so officials can make sure the mutated virus hasn’t spread any further.

Farmers in Wisconsin are being advised to increase safety measures when working with their minks. Mink is one of the few mammals known to contract and spread covid-19.