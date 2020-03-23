Covid-19 leading to changes in the milk aisle

(WFRV) – You may notice a change in the milk section of your local grocery or convenience store.

Manufacturers are shifting to fill orders of their most popular products first. That means more gallon containers, and fewer bottles of skim and 1%.

Local 5 spoke with the owner of a Kewaunee grocery store, who says he has received notices from several suppliers, not limited to dairy, that they are shifting production to get their highest sellers to the shelf first.

For fluid milk, that means a focus on whole and 2%

Dean Foods Company sent the following to Local 5:

I can confirm that we are focused on providing our customers and the nation’s consumers with an uninterrupted supply of wholesome, great tasting dairy products that are in greatest demand right now to assure we maximize our output during these challenging times. This means that in some cases we are shifting production to whole and 2% milk and away from 1% and non-fat milks.