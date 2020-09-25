Crop Update: Oats and Soybeans

(WFRV)- The weekly crop report in Wisconsin shows that fall field work is continuing a rapid pace, in nearly ideal conditions.

Wisconsin had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 20, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Ideal conditions allowed farmers to make a lot of progress on fieldwork this week. Much of the state saw no precipitation and slightly below normal temperatures. Frosts continued in northern and central Wisconsin with killing frosts reported is some areas. Corn silage chopping advanced quickly, making up the majority of fieldwork done this week. Fourth cutting hay, manure applications and fall plantings were ongoing as well.



Corn and soybeans were maturing and drying down rapidly. A few reporters noted early soybeans being combined, while many commented that the soybean and high moisture corn harvests would begin soon. Early varieties of cranberries were being harvested.



Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 16% short, 77% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15% short, 78% adequate and 4% surplus.



Corn dented was 91%, over four weeks ahead of last year and 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Forty-nine percent of corn was reported mature, 23 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week. Corn for silage harvested was 62% complete, 28 days ahead of last year, and 11 days ahead of the average.



Soybeans coloring was 90%, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Fifty-six percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 15 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 79% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.



Potato harvest was reported as 57% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average.

Winter wheat planted was 48% complete, 28 days ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the average. Sixteen, percent of winter wheat was emerged, 13 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average.



Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 78% complete, 29 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average.



Pasture condition rated 62% good to excellent statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.