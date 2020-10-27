Dairy Innovation Hub Annual Report shows dollars in action

(WFRV) – The Dairy Innovation Hub has released its first annual report t showcase progress and activities from initial funding approval by the Wisconsin Legislature in early October 2019 through June 2020.

The report outlines the major accomplishments of the Hub, both since its inception and during the preceding fiscal year.

Read and download the report from the Hub website.

“In a time of great uncertainty and extremely unusual operating conditions throughout the dairy community, and on all three campuses, we are pleased with our progress, having met or exceeded all internal timelines for project decisions for our current fiscal year, as well as plans for year two,” said Dr. Heather White, an associate professor in the UW–Madison Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences and faculty director of the Hub.

Highlights of the report include:

More than 50 funding awards across three campuses and four priority areas

Nearly $500,000 in documented spending for first six months toward dairy-related talent, capacity-building equipment and research

$5.1 million allocated for new dairy faculty, staff, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers for the 2019-2021 biennial state budget cycle

Collaborative and synergistic initiatives across three campuses

Engaged advisory council and three active steering committees

In addition to releasing the annual report, the Hub will host the first annual Dairy Summit on Nov. 18 (in a virtual format) to showcase innovative and timely Hub-funded research.

Farmers, processors, dairy professionals, legislators and community members are invited to attend this free educational event.

Register and view the complete schedule, including a listing of all speakers, at dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/dairy-summit

The Dairy Innovation Hub, which the state of Wisconsin is supporting with $7.8 million per year, harnesses research and development at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls campuses to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.