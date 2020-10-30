Dairy Innovation Hub to hold virtual summit

(WFRV) – The Dairy Innovation Hub will hold its inaugural dairy summit conference in November.

The goal of the hub is to keep Wisconsin’s nearly $46 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.

The event will be held in a virtual format on November 18.

It is free, but you need to register ahead of time. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu to learn more.

Here is a look at the tentative agenda:

10:00 a.m. | Welcome

10:30 a.m. | Hub-funded research introductions by priority area

12:30 p.m. | Supply chain panel discussion

1:15 p.m. | Farmer panel discussion

2:00 p.m. | Legislative panel discussion

2:45 p.m. | Pioneer Farm virtual tour

3:15 p.m. | Closing comments

3:30 p.m. | Adjourn