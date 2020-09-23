Do full fat dairy products belong in school lunches?

(WFRV) – Several Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for full-fat dairy products to be included in federal food programs, including school lunches. They say the health benefits of items like whole milk are numerous.

They recently wrote to the Department of Agriculture and Department of Health and Human Services with concerns about actions by the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. 

You can read the full letter at https://gallagher.house.gov/sites/gallagher.house.gov/files/USDA%20HHS%20Whole%20Milk%209.3.20.pdf

