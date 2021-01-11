Duck eggs grow in popularity, Denmark farm meets demand

(WFRV) – A farm in Denmark is giving people choices when it comes to locally raised poultry products.

Kellner Back Acre Garden is home to 2,000 chickens and 300 ducks.

The owner gave Midwest Farm Weekly a tour of the barns and explained the process of collecting and cleaning the eggs.

Some people with allergies or sensitivities to chicken eggs are able to eat duck eggs because of a different protein makeup.

Duck eggs also have higher concentrations of certain vitamins and minerals. Chefs and foodies seek out duck eggs, oftentimes for the larger yolk. It gives duck eggs more fat, making them popular for baking.

You can buy the eggs at the farm, or at several retail outlets. Track one down at https://www.kellnerbackacregarden.com/

