(WFRV) - The Coffeen family is growing hemp at Overland Acres, just outside of De Pere.They are converting the crop into a line of products infused with CBD. Products include oil tinctures for people and pets, bath bombs, salves, and more.

When the business began, Peggy Coffeen was searching for CBD products to use, and was limited to ordering online. "It dawned on me, not only was it hard to find a local source, who used 3rd party testing, meet THC requirements. It is not marketed to women. As I started to feel the benefits, a little lightbulb went on. How many women and moms are missing out on a natural alternative to the evening cocktail of melatonin and Tylenol pm to help them sleep..... I looked out in our field and felt like there was something bigger out there".