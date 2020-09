(WFRV)- The weekly crop report in Wisconsin shows that fall field work is continuing a rapid pace, in nearly ideal conditions.

Wisconsin had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 20, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Ideal conditions allowed farmers to make a lot of progress on fieldwork this week. Much of the state saw no precipitation and slightly below normal temperatures. Frosts continued in northern and central Wisconsin with killing frosts reported is some areas. Corn silage chopping advanced quickly, making up the majority of fieldwork done this week. Fourth cutting hay, manure applications and fall plantings were ongoing as well.