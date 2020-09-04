Fall agri-tourism sites make adjustments for safety

(WFRV) – Agri-tourism businesses, like apple orchards and pumpkin patches are gearing up for a busy season. They are making investments to keep everyone safe.

Several sites are foregoing the traditional hayride, to avoid people sitting so close. A handful of local tourist spots are also keeping their playgrounds and activity centers closed. Many orchards and patches are also adding additional hours and days of the week, to keep crowds thinner.

Apple growers are looking forward to welcoming families to pick-your own operations, with some changes in place.

They say there is plenty of space to maintain social distance in the orchard.

If berry season is any predictor, it will be a big year for apple growers as people look for any reason to leave the house.

While the season is going well now, Wisconsin experienced a May freeze that took out some blossoms early.

The apple season will likely continue into November.