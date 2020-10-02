Fall is the ideal time to test your well water

(WFRV) – Fall and spring are ideal times to test your well water, as groundwater is “recharged” during the rains of these seasons.

Wells should be tested annually, to check the quality of your drinking water.

Many counties have test kits available year round, but in an effort to streamline the testing and save people money, Kewaunee County is offering a fall testing day.

The event is November 9. Homeowners will pick up their kits, take their own samples and return them to the Land and Water offices for analysis.

PACKAGES (Private Wells Only)

Homeowner’s Package: $55.00 Coliform bacteria, nitrate, chloride, pH, alkalinity, hardness, corrosivity index, conductivity. Metals Package: $52.00 Arsenic, Calcium, Copper, Iron, Lead, Magnesium, Manganese, Potassium, Sulfate, Sodium, Zinc. Diaminochlorotriazine (DACT): $33.00 — (a breakdown of atrazine and related herbicides) $132.00 – All Three Packages

For full information call 920-845-9743. The event is first come, first serve with a limit of 150 wells.