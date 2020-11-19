Fall soil health update

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Farmers might have their crops off, but fieldwork is not done quite yet. This is an ideal year to catch up on your soil sampling.

For tips on taking a soil, read this tip sheet https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0145/8808/4272/files/A2100.pdf

or check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqQkbm26Fd8&feature=emb_title

University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Jamie Patton, one of the leading soil experts in the state, gives her take on the health of our soil heading into winter.

She also talks about the importance of selecting the right seeds, and new research about ideal varieties for our area.

You can explore more at
https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/11/A3654_SoybeanVarietyTrials_2020_final.pdf
https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/07/A3868_WIWinterWheatTrials_2020_web.pdf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Here come the Colts

Wrightstown girls tip off new era, unprecedented season