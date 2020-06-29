Farm Family: Brey Cycle Farm

(WFRV) – A Door County family is the fourth generation to farm the land and care for animals at Brey Cycle Farm LLC. The Farm has been in the Brey family since 1904.

According to thier Facebook page, Tony and Jacob share equally in the day-to-day management of the farm that includes 460 registered Holstein milking cows, 500 heifers, 1,200 acres and some beef cattle. They raise corn, alfalfa, wheat, and sorghum, along with cover crops.

Jacob is married to Lauren, who is director of marketing and research for Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. Tony is married to Moriah who is an assistant vice president of credit at GreenStone Farm Credit Services.

Tony and Moriah have two children, Evan and Alexa. Both spouses have farming backgrounds and are involved in the family business in addition to their off-farm professions. The family is active in the community and enjoys sharing the story of agriculture.

The family just opened a new business, Brey Family Beef. According to their Facebook page:

“Our beef and dairy animals are born and raised right here on our farm in Door County. As farmers, sustainability is central to what we do. We are stewards of the land, growing high-quality crops to feed our animals so they can in turn help produce nutritious food for you and your family to enjoy.

The milk from our herd of registered Holstein dairy cows is delivered daily to Agropur in Luxemburg Wis., and made into high-quality Wisconsin cheeses. Stop by our stand for a sample of some of Wisconsin’s award-winning dairy products”

The Brey family is one of many working daily to produce quality dairy products. To learn more about the farmers in our state, wisconsindairy.org is your June Dairy Month Resource.

You will find recipes, farmer stories, and shopping suggestions. They also have a listing of events happening, some in a virtual format, others in a “drive-through” setting to honor famers during June Dairy Month.