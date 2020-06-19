Farm Family: Brickstead Dairy

(WFRV) – Since the mid 1800s farmers in the Brick family have operated a dairy in Greenleaf. Now, the fifth generation is at the help – with a 6th generation learning the ropes.

The farm’s website has a great history section online giving a glimpse into that storied past

“Owned and managed by Dan Brick, the farm has been in operation as a dairy farm continuously since the mid 1800s. Five generations ago, Michael Brick immigrated from Ireland, determined to start a new life. In 1848, hearing about available farmland in Wisconsin, which had just been admitted to the Union as the thirtieth ‘state, Brick joined a handful of other Irishmen to search for land to buy. They negotiated a deal with Hoel Wright, founder of Wrightstown, who had received a grant of 500 acres from the U.S. government. The land was promising, but first it had to be cleared of trees, and homes had to be built. The Irishmen, called the settlement “Askeaton,” after their native town in Ireland. Michael and his wife began the Brick family homestead at 1734 Wayside Road. Their son John Brick was a successful farmer who passed the dairy farm to his son, Thomas. Thomas died at a young age, leaving his wife with their seven children, all under the age of12. Margaret (Hart) Brick rented the farm out for a period of time until Eugene, the oldest son (and Dan’s father), was old enough to operate it. After a two-year stint in the the army, Eugene and his wife Helen (Rademacher) took over operation of the 120 acre dairy farm in 1962, milking about 20 cows”.

