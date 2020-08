(WFRV) – Manitowoc County’s Pine River Pre-Pack has roots in the cheese business dating back to the 1800’s.

Today, their cheese spreads are recognized as the best in the world, with five wins at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest.

This Farm Family segment explains how they began manufacturing spreadable cheese and the growth they experienced by tapping into the fundraising industry.