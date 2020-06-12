Farm Family: S,S & L Dairy

(WFRV) – A Coleman family is passionate about sharing their farm story.

Millaine Wells spoke with one member of the Seefeldt family about their current herd and conservation practices on their farm.

She also discusses how to shop for Wisconsin Dairy products, to keep your dollars local.

wisconsindairy.org is your June Dairy Month Resource.

You will find recipes, farmer stories, and shopping suggestions. They also have a listing of events happening, some in a virtual format, others in a “drive-through” setting to honor farmers during June Dairy Month.