Farm Family: Vision Aire Farms

(WFRV) – We begin a series of farm family features focused on dairy. It is a partnership with Diary Farmers of Wisconsin.

Throughout June you will meet producers of many sizes, with the same mission. Produce quality milk, through healthy animals, with a focus on conservation.

Our series begins at Vision Aire Farms in Eldorado.

wisconsindairy.org is your June Dairy Month Resource.

You will find recipes, farmer stories, and shopping suggestions. They also have a listing of events happening, some in a virtual format, others in a “drive-through” setting to honor farmers during June Dairy Month.