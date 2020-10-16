Farm Management Meeting targets profit margins

(WFRV) – An upcoming online meeting is free for producers and others in the agriculture supply chain.

You’ll need to register for the event, happening October 22. You do not have to tune in live, though you can listen in between 1:00-2:30 pm.

This is the second in a series of webinars this fall taking the place of the biannual Farm

Management Update.



Agenda:

Pandemic, Prices and PPDs… What will 2021 Offer?

Dr. Mark Stephenson, Director of the UW Center for Dairy Profitability



Feeding the 2020 Corn Silage

Dr. Luiz Ferrareto, UW-Madison Department of Dairy Science & Extension

Ruminant Nutrition Specialist