Farm Management Meeting targets profit margins

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – An upcoming online meeting is free for producers and others in the agriculture supply chain.

You’ll need to register for the event, happening October 22. You do not have to tune in live, though you can listen in between 1:00-2:30 pm.

This is the second in a series of webinars this fall taking the place of the biannual Farm
Management Update.

Agenda:
Pandemic, Prices and PPDs… What will 2021 Offer?
Dr. Mark Stephenson, Director of the UW Center for Dairy Profitability

Feeding the 2020 Corn Silage
Dr. Luiz Ferrareto, UW-Madison Department of Dairy Science & Extension
Ruminant Nutrition Specialist

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets