Farmer Wellness Programs

(WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin is rolling out several new initiatives aimed at helping farmers balance stress and improve mental health.

The Wisconsin Farm Center is hosting a series of Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) virtual training sessions for agriculture service providers, farmers, and the agricultural community. QPR is an intervention method designed to help trainees identify and interrupt mental health crisis situations and direct individuals to proper care.

Although there is no cost to attend the sessions, registration is required. To register, go the Farm Center webpage: FarmCenter.wi.gov.

Dates of the QPR virtual trainings are:

 Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

 Thursday, Aug. 27, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

 Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2:00-4:00 p.m..

 Monday, Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

 Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Another option is a series of Podcasts called “Rural Realities”.

“The goal of the podcast is to provide farmers, farm families and everyone in the agriculture sector with

information and techniques to decrease stress in their lives and navigate the various challenges in

farming,” said Jayne Krull, director of DATCP’s Farm Center. “While the first group of podcasts will

focus on stress on the farm, the podcasts eventually will cover a wide range of topics impacting farmers and rural audiences.”

Dates, topics and speakers for the first five podcasts are:

 June 22 – “Breaking the Stigma of Farmer Mental Health,” Renee Sutkay, Journey Mental

Health

 June 29 – “Your Brain on Stress,” John Shutske, University of Wisconsin Division of Extension

 July 6 – “Navigating Change When the World has Changed,” Dianne Vielhuber, author and

pastor

 July 13 – Discuss the “Undiscussabull,” Elaine Froese, farm transition specialist

 July 20 – “Farm Financials: When to Reach Out for Help,” Paul Dietmann, Compeer Financial

Podcasts will be posted at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmCenterOverview.aspx by 3

p.m. on the day they air.

Finally, as of July 1, the Farm Center can now connect callers to a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline.

The hotline can be reached at 1-888-901-2558.

Licensed mental health professionals contracted by the department will provide immediate, in-the-moment care