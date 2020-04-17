Farmers organize fundraiser to donate milk at Peshtigo & Crivitz Food Pantry

(WFRV) – A group of farmers is raising money to donate milk to the Peshtigo & Crivitz Food Pantry.

In the first week, they were able to purchase 80 gallons of milk. The food pantry says fluid milk is one of their biggest budget items. This donation helps at a time when demand is very high.

Now, this group of farmers is hoping others see the idea, and organize a similar drive in other communities.

They posted the following on the Schwittay Farms LLC Facebook Page

Many thanks to our “village” of local dairy farmers who teamed together and donated 80 gallons of milk to the Peshtigo & Crivitz Food Pantry this week. What an awesome group of dairy producers we have in Marinette County!! Also many thanks to Jason Malke at Straight Flush Sewer LLC for helping lead the charge and to Lee’s Family Foods for making the milk available. Also a special thank you to Laura Finger for making the deliveries to the food pantries!

Please thank these dairy producers for their generous donations:

*Finger Family Farms, Peshtigo

*Drees Dairy Farm, Peshtigo

*Schwittay Farms, Peshtigo

*Van De Walle Farms, Crivitz

*Nor Farms, Peshtigo

*Kaufman Farms, Crivitz

*Carviou Dairy, Marinette