Feeding America supports local farmers

(WFRV) – Many of our neighbors are just one paycheck away from falling into food insecurity and are being forced to make choices between buying food and paying for things like rent, utilities, or medicine.

Feeding America has partnered with the US Department of Agriculture for the Farm to Family Drive-Up Distribution.

President and CEO Patti Habeck joined Millaine Wells with details on how you can take part.

For a full list of the Farm to Family Distributions, head to feedingamericawi.org. You can also follow them on Facebook.

